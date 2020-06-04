The NZD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA trader enter for the day



The ranges and changes show the modest price action in most of the pairs. The USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD all have ranges of 50 pips or less. The EURUSD and GBPUSD ranges are larger with both rebounding from lower levels. The GBPUSD is still lower, but has been helped by the rally higher in the EURUSD (which is now positive).









Spot gold is trading up $7.80 or 0.46% at $1707.47

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $-0.40 or -1.07% at $36.89 as the upcoming OPEC meeting (whenever it is, continues to make the market anxious)

In the premarket for the US stocks the futures are rebounding from lower levels after the ECB decision. The Dow is down over 200 points at one point. It is currently only down 30 points



Dow is down just 30 points

S&P is down 9 points

Nasdaq is down 21 points In the European equity markets the major indices are trading mostly higher. The German DAX is taking a breather today after 2 days of sharp gains

German DAX is trading unchanged

France's CAC is +0.6 sent



UK FTSE, is up 0.2%



Spain's Ibex, is up 0.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, up 0.8%

