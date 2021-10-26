The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mostly lower

The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as North American traders enter for the day. The USD is mostly lower with the JPY and the CHF indicative of a "risk on" sentiment in the market. The GBPUSD is also stronger and broke back above it's 100 hour and 100 day MAs at 1.3788 area. Stocks are higher after Facebooks earnings survived lower revenues and user data. The stock was buoyed by an announced a $50B stock buyback. FB stock is up about $4 in premarket trading at $332.80 which is up from recent lows at $324. Tesla is the next $1T company after its run yesterday added $120B after an announcement of a 100,000 Hertz order worth $4.2B (go figure, but don't fight it at least for now. The buyers are in control.). Amazon and Microsoft report after the close. Visa and Twitter also report.









In other markets:

Spot gold is down $3.85 -0.20% at $1803.59.

Spot silver and is down $0.15 or -0.64% at $24.39



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.35 at $84.10



The price of bitcoin is down modestly at $62,654

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying

Dow industrial average +118 points after yesterday's 64.13 record close point gain



S&P index is up 19.25 points after yesterday's 21.58 point record close



NASDAQ index is up 94 points after yesterday's 136.51 point surge.

In the European equity markets, the major indices are all higher

German DAX, +0.9%



France's CAC +0.5%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.6%



Spain's Ibex +0.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.5%

in the US debt market, the yields are lower with the 10 and 30 year yields down the most that -1.8 basis points each











In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower across the board:









