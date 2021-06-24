The S&P and NASDAQ open at new record highs

NASDAQ works on its third record high in a row. The S&P joins that index today

The S&P and NASDAQ both opened at new record highs. The NASDAQ index has closed at all-time highs the last two trading days. The S&P fell short of its all-time high at 4247.16 both yesterday and on Tuesday (by about a point or two). Today, the open has taken the price comfortably above that level.





The snapshot of the market currently shows::

S&P index +24.49 points or 0.58% at 4266.33



NASDAQ index up 97.27 points or 0.68% at 14369



Dow up 204.79 points or 0.60% at 34079. 03

Spot gold plus $5.82 or 0.33% $1784.48.



Spot silver up $0.21 or 0.82% at $26.10



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.45 or -0.62% at $72.63



Bitcoin up $874 or 2.64% at $33,932 In the US debt market, yields are mixed:

two year 0.256%, -0.5 basis points



five year 0.892%, +1.1 basis point



10 year 1.478%, -0.6 basis point



30 year 2.094%, -1.3 basis points

In the forex, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors, while the GBP range the weakest. The USD is March the lower verse most of the currency pairs with the exception of the GBP.



In other markets as US stock trading gets underway is showing: