The US stock indices open lower

Author: Greg Michalowski

NASDAQ index leading the way to the downside

the major US stock indices have open lower. The NASDAQ composite index leads the way to the downside. Chip stocks are down;

A snapshot of the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index -27.95 points or -0.98% at 2824.55
  • NASDAQ index -97.687 points or -1.09% at 8846.03
  • Dow industrial average -197.61 points or -0.84% at 23427.73
Chip stocks are leading the way to the downside:
  • Qualcomm, -5.02%
  • micron, -3.21%
  • Intel, -2.44%
