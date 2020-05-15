The US stock indices open lower
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index leading the way to the downside
the major US stock indices have open lower. The NASDAQ composite index leads the way to the downside. Chip stocks are down;
A snapshot of the major indices are showing:
Chip stocks are leading the way to the downside:
- S&P index -27.95 points or -0.98% at 2824.55
- NASDAQ index -97.687 points or -1.09% at 8846.03
- Dow industrial average -197.61 points or -0.84% at 23427.73
- Qualcomm, -5.02%
- micron, -3.21%
- Intel, -2.44%