The US stocks close lower on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-nasdaq

Nasdaq can't hold late day gains into the close

The major US indices are closing lower on day. The Nasdaq was the only index, that moved into the black today. It was up as much as 0.12% at the highs, but gave up those gains into the close. The Nasdaq index did retrace a -137 point decline (-1.05% decline at the low).  

Below are the breakdowns of the high,low, changes, etc. for the major North American indices (and volatility index). 

Below is a summary of the % changes for the major global indices. The European shares all closed higher. 

