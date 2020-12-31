The USD is the weakest of the major currencies in 2020

The AUD is the strongest

As 2020 winds to a close, the USD is ending as the weakest with the AUD as the strongest.





The greenback fell nearly -9.8% vs the AUD as Australia was relatively little impacted by coronavirus. The rise in commodity prices helped the AUD currency as well. The USD had bouts of flows out of the safety of the USD along with expectations the Fed would be on hold for years. The coronavirus impact was more negative as well.





The CAD and GBP were also weaker on the year, with the GBP suffering from Brexit issues and Covid shutdowns, while the CHF and EUR benefitted from safety flows.





Below is the ranking calculated by taking the % changes of each currency vs each other and cumulating the sums.







