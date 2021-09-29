The USDCHF is up testing the high from September 20
Technical Analysis
High price at 0.93321The USDCHF is following the dollar higher and trades at its highest level since September 20. That high came in at 0.93321. The price is just breaking above that level as I type.
Looking at the daily chart, the next target comes between 0.93606 and 0.93753. That area is swing lows and highs going back to June 2020, July 2020, and March 2021 (see daily chart above). Move above that area, and the upside bias increases.