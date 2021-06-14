US 10 year yield trades back above it's 100 hour MA

Yield remains below 1.50% though

The US 10 year yield is trading about 1.480% after reaching a high of 1.4889%. The current yield is up about 2.8 basis points.









The gain today has the yield trading above and below its falling 100 hour MA at at 1.482%. However, the yield has been able to stay under the 1.50% level.





Looking at the hourly chart, the 38.2% of the moved down from the June high comes in at 1.509%. That - along with breaking the 100 hour MA - are minimum targets to get to and through if the bias is to move more to the upside. Failure to do that, and the bias remains more to the downside.



The high yield for the year reached 1.774% back on March 30. The low yield for the year was on the 1st trading day of the year at 0 905%.