It's ugly now





US 10-year yields are crumbling as the market flocks to safety. US 10-year yields are down 11 basis points to 1.36%.





The recent range broke on Friday and the 2019 low broke today. The 2016 low is 1.318%.





The bond market is looking like all the fear in the last month is right and that means that even with the big drop in stocks today, there is a long way to go.