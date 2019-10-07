US crude oil futures settle at $52.75

Down $0.06 or -0.11%

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $52.75 near session lows. That is down -$0.06 or -0.11% on the day.



The high reached $54.06.

The low reached $52.59









Technically, the price rise today was able to get above the 100 hour MA and trend line but that break (100 hour MA is at $53.05) failed. The price fell back below the 100 hour MA and trend line. Staying below those levels keeps the bears more in control. It'll now take a move back above the trend line and MA.