US e-mini stock futures open higher by about 5 points.

In other markets:

spot gold is trading up $1.04 or 0.05% to $1905.10



spot silver is up $0.03 or 0.11% at $24.74



WTI crude oil futures are trading down to censor -0.05% of $40.62.



Fundamentally New Zealand inflation for the 3rd quarter came in weaker than expectations. The Australian CBA PMI data was mixed with manufacturing lower than last month while services and the composite index were better than expectations.







UK GfK consumer confidence for October is scheduled to be released at 2301 GMT/7:01 PM ET. The expectations are for decline to -28 from -25 in September.





At 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET Japan CPI data for the month of September will be released with year on year inflation expected to come in at 0.0% vs. 0.2% last month. Ex fresh food is expected to show a decline of -0.4% which is the same as last month.







Finally at 2500 GMT/9PM ET, the 2nd and final presidential election debate will be held in Nashville Tennessee. Recall there were 3 scheduled debates, but Pres. Trump balked at the idea of a virtual debate after his Covid diagnosis on October 2. The debate was initially scheduled for October 15. This debate will have the candidates microphones muted during the initial 2 minute speaking times after each question.







Kristen Welker of NBC news will moderate the debate. Pres. Trump is expected to focus on Hunter Biden, the president's son who allegedly enriched himself in his dealings with Ukraine and China while VP Biden was serving in the Obama administration. Biden will likely face pressures on expanding the Supreme Court. He has said that he would address the issue before the election. Climate change, the pandemic will also be topics of interest. Also of interest will be how the candidates conduct themselves. It is expected that Pres. Trump will dial back from his aggressive stance at the 1st debate. As for Joe Biden, with the polls showing a lead, will he wander far from his standard talking points.













