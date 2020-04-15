US major indices close lower but near midrange
Technical Analysis
Major indices didn't see a positive tick in the black today
The US major indices open lower and never traded in the black today. However, the good news is day closed near midrange after a near 3% decline in the S&P and Dow.
A look at the final numbers are showing:
- All 11 sectors of the S&P closed lower.
- The NASDAQ @ its worst day since April 3, and
- The Dow closed 20% below its record high once again
- S&P index -62.70 points or -2.2% at 2783.36. The low price reached 2761.54. The high price extended to 2801.88
- NASDAQ index fell -122.564 points or -1.44% at 8393.17. The high price extended to 8464.65, while the low fell to 8308.79. The NASDAQ snapped a 4 day winning streak.
- Dow industrial average fell -445.44 points or -1.86% at 23504.35. The high price extended to 23649.72, while the low fell to 23233.32