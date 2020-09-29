US major indices end lower. Dow, S&P and NASDAQ snap 3 day winning streak

Modest declines ahead of the presidential debate





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -16.13 points or -0.48% to 3335.47



NASDAQ index fell -32.27 points or -0.29% to 11085.25



Dow fell -131.4 points or -0.48% to 27452.66

The US stock market was relatively quiet today. The major indices all fell on the day and in the process snapped a 3 day winning streak for each. The NASDAQ remains 8% below its record high. The S&P is some 7% below its record high.