US major indices end lower. Dow, S&P and NASDAQ snap 3 day winning streak
Technical Analysis
Modest declines ahead of the presidential debateThe US stock market was relatively quiet today. The major indices all fell on the day and in the process snapped a 3 day winning streak for each. The NASDAQ remains 8% below its record high. The S&P is some 7% below its record high.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index fell -16.13 points or -0.48% to 3335.47
- NASDAQ index fell -32.27 points or -0.29% to 11085.25
- Dow fell -131.4 points or -0.48% to 27452.66