US major indices end lower. Dow, S&P and NASDAQ snap 3 day winning streak

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

Modest declines ahead of the presidential debate

The US stock market was relatively quiet today. The major indices all fell on the day and in the process snapped a 3 day winning streak for each.  The NASDAQ remains 8% below its record high. The S&P is some 7% below its record high.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index fell -16.13 points or -0.48% to 3335.47
  • NASDAQ index fell -32.27 points or -0.29% to 11085.25
  • Dow fell -131.4 points or -0.48% to 27452.66

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose