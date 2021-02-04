US major indices open higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way.

NASDAQ all time high came in at 13728.98





A snapshot of the market shows:

S&P index up 11.43 points or 0.30% at 3841.12



NASDAQ index up 77 points or 0.56% at 13687



the Dow industrial average is trading up 80 points or 0.26% at 30803

A look around other markets as stocks are trading shows

Gold is getting hit hard with the price falling back below the $1800 level for the 1st time since December. The current price is trading down $40 or -2.18% at $1793.60.



Spot silver is also down sharply by $0.72 or -2.67% at $26.17. That is off the high price at $30.10 on Monday



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.32 or 0.57% of 56.01. The high price extended to $56.25. The low price has reached $55.77



Bitcoin is trading up $151 or 0.4% of $37,442. The high price extended up to $38,769 before rotating back lower.

In the forex, the GBP is now the strongest of the majors. The EUR remains weakest. The EURGBP is the biggest mover with move of 0.55% (to the downside).





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The US major indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. Yesterday, the high price fell just short of the all-time high of 13728.98. The index is trading at 13692 currently. There is still some space between the current price and the all-time high.