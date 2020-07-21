US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: coronavirus bill require bipartisan discussions

Author: Greg Michalowski | mcconnell

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell speaks from the Senate floor

  • Need to keep healthcare system robust
  • Wants a society that functions more normally
  • Kids, jobs, healthcare matter most
  • Administration proposed $105 billion for education
  • Next recovery package will include legal protections
  • Proposing reimbursing businesses for virus expenses
  • Will also propose targeted 2nd round of PPP
  • Wants direct payments to help families
  • New coronavirus bill will require bar partisan discussions. Says Republicans ready to work with Democrats
Meanwhile Sen. Schumer takes the floor and says:
  • Republican Bill won't do enough to 8 unemployed
  • payroll tax cut does nothing for those who lost jobs
  • Republicans are afraid to tell Trump "No"
