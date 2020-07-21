US Senate Majority Leader McConnell: coronavirus bill require bipartisan discussions

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell speaks from the Senate floor

Need to keep healthcare system robust



Wants a society that functions more normally



Kids, jobs, healthcare matter most



Administration proposed $105 billion for education



Next recovery package will include legal protections



Proposing reimbursing businesses for virus expenses



Will also propose targeted 2nd round of PPP



Wants direct payments to help families



New coronavirus bill will require bar partisan discussions. Says Republicans ready to work with Democrats



Republican Bill won't do enough to 8 unemployed



payroll tax cut does nothing for those who lost jobs



Republicans are afraid to tell Trump "No"

Meanwhile Sen. Schumer takes the floor and says: