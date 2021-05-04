US stocks close mixed. Dow industrial average closes higher in late day surge
NASDAQ index was down over 400 points at the lowsthe major indices rebounded into the close and settled mixed. The Dow industrial average surged to positive territory at the bell and is closing near the session highs. The NASDAQ and the S&P index remains negative.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- S&P index -27.61 points or -0.66% at 4165.05
- Nasdaq -261.62 pointsor -1.88% at 13633.50
- Dow +22.11 points or +0.06% at 34135.34
- Russell 2000 index -29.18 points or -1.28% at 2248.27