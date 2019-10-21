US stocks close near session highs for the day.

S&P getting close to all time high

The US stocks are closing near the highs for the day. Near the end of the day Softbank said that they would take control of WeWork and would take control of the company. Recall that WeWork put off its IPO as investor sentiment soured. That also put a damper on the market a few weeks back.





The final numbers today are showing:





The S&P index up at 20.52 points or 0.69% at 3006.72. The index is another 21 point rise away from its all-time record high at 3027.98



The NASDAQ composite index rose 73.445 points or 0.91% at 8162.98. The high reached 8164.137. The Nasdaq is still around 177 points away from its all-time high at 8339.639

The Dow rose 57.44 points or 0.21% at 26827.64. The high price reached 26852.67. Boeing was a drag on the Dow today. It's all time high is at 27398.68. That is some 571 points away.



