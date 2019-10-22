US stocks end the session lower and near session lows

S&P index back below the 3000 level. NASDAQ loses -0.72%

The major stock indices slid in the afternoon trading after being higher earlier in the day. The major indices are ending the session in the red, led by the NASDAQ composite index which fell -0.72%







The closes are showing:



the S&P index -10.65 points or -0.35% at 2996.07. The high reached 3014.57, while the low extended to 2995.04



the NASDAQ composite index fell 58.69 points or -0.72% at 8104.29. The high extended up 28194.62 while the low reached 8101.98



The Dow industrial average is closing down -39.27 points or -0.15% at 26788.32. The high reached 26946.64. The low extended to 26782.61





Tomorrow will be 1 of the bigger earnings day's so far with Microsoft, Boeing, Caterpillar and others expected to release:





Wednesday, October 23 Boeing, BA

Blackstone Group, BX

General Dynamics, GD

Owens Corning, OC

Ford, F

Caterpillar, CAT

Celgene, CELG

Microsoft, MSFT

eBay, EBAY

PayPal holdings, PYPL

Tesla, TSLA

ForexLive

After today's close Chipotle, snap, Texas Instruments, and Whirlpool will be releasing their earnings.