US stocks open higher. Record highs for the major indices
1st day of trading this week after a 3 day weekend
The US major indices are trading higher as trades returned from the Presidents' Day 3 day weekend. The indices are off premarket levels however as yields move higher and investors get spooked from inflation fears.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index up 14.4 points or 0.37% at 3948.92
- NASDAQ index up 68 points or 0.48% 14164
- Dow up 121 points or 0.38% at 31577
in other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $26.70 or -1.45% at $1792
- spot silver is trading down $0.53 or -1.92% at $27.08
- WTI crude oil futures are trading at $60 up $0.53 or 0.87%
- bitcoin rose above $50,000 for the 1st time but is currently trading at $49,200. That still up $1040 on the day
in the US debt market yields continued to move higher. The 30 year yield is now up 6.7 basis points to 2.076%
- 2 year 0.115%, +0.6 basis points
- 5 year 0.525%, +3.3 basis points
- 10 year 1.266%, +5 point basis points
- 30 year 2.07%, +6 point basis points