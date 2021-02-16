US stocks open higher. Record highs for the major indices

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

1st day of trading this week after a 3 day weekend

The US major indices are trading higher as trades returned from the Presidents' Day 3 day weekend. The indices are off premarket levels however as yields move higher and investors get spooked from inflation fears.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index up 14.4 points or 0.37% at 3948.92
  • NASDAQ index up 68 points or 0.48% 14164
  • Dow up 121 points or 0.38% at 31577
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading down $26.70 or -1.45% at $1792
  • spot silver is trading down $0.53 or -1.92% at $27.08
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading at $60 up $0.53 or 0.87%
  • bitcoin rose above $50,000 for the 1st time but is currently trading at $49,200. That still up $1040 on the day
in the US debt market yields continued to move higher. The 30 year yield is now up 6.7 basis points to 2.076%
  • 2 year 0.115%, +0.6 basis points
  • 5 year 0.525%, +3.3 basis points
  • 10 year 1.266%, +5 point basis points
  • 30 year 2.07%, +6 point basis points

