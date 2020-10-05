US stocks open higher after last week's gains

Pres. Trump's conditions improving according to doctors





A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

S&P index up 23.4 points or 0.7% 3371.97



NASDAQ index up 93 points or 0.84% 11168



Dow industrial average up 209 points or 0.76% at 27892.90

In other markets, a snapshot currently shows:

spot gold trading up $7.20 or 0.39% at $1907



spot silver is up $0.29 or 1.27% at $24.04

WTI crude oil futures trading up near $2 or 5.33% at $39.05

In the US debt market, yields are continued to move higher:

2 year 0.132%, +0.4 basis points



5 year 0.300%, +1.4 basis points



10 year 0.735%, +3.4 basis points



30 year 1.540%, +5.2 basis points

The USD is moving lower with the EURUSD and GBPUSD spiking to new session highs in the last few minutes.





The EURUSD is trading up at 1.1784 and has been able to breach the swing highs going back to September 21 and the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the September 21 high. That area comes between 1.1767 and 1.17748.





For the GBPUSD it moved above the high from last week at 1.29778. However it still has some formidable resistance between 1.2993 and 1.3006. There is a Fibonacci retracement at 1.29823 (the move down from the September 1 high). The current price is trading right at that level.

US stocks are opening higher after last week's gains. Trumps health and the potential for additional Covid stimulus are helping to support shares in early trading.