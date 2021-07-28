US stocks open higher. Major indices up for the sixth time in seven days

NASDAQ index leads the way to the upside after earnings yesterday





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

NASDAQ is up 62 points or 0.43% at 14,724



Dow industrial average is up 18.6 points or 0.05%



S&P index up 4.2 to points or 0.10 at 4405.88

in other markets:

Spot gold is down to $0.70 or -0.04% at $1797.70.



Spot silver is up five cents or 0.21% $24.72



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.12 or 0.14% $71.98

In the forex, the CAD is the strongest of the majors while the NZD is the weakest. The USD is stronger and higher from earlier NA levels, with gains vs all the major currencies wit the exception of the CAD.





The US stocks are opening higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way to the upside. Strong earnings from Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Boeing are all leading the charge, although Apple shares are lower. The NASDAQ had its worst day since May yesterday.