US stocks open lower

The Dow is down for the third time in four trading days



The S&P and NASDAQ open lower after closing at a record levels yesterday



The stock market gave up earlier premarket gains



The S&P closed at a new record high for the 53rd time in 2021 yesterday



The NASDAQ index closed at a new record high for the 32nd time in 2021 yesterday



A snapshot of the market seven minutes into the opening currently shows:







Dow Jones -37 points or -0.10% at 35363



S&P index -6.31 points or -0.14% at 4522.5



NASDAQ index -29 points or -0.19% at 15236

a look at other markets shows:



Spot gold up $3.82 or 0.2% at $1812.87.



Spot silver is up $0.15 or 0.63% $24.12



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.51 at $68.70



the price of bitcoin is trading up about $800 at 47,800

In the US debt market, yields are modestly higher/little changed.











In the forex, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors (was the strongest at the start of the North American session), the CAD is the weakest now (which is a tad weaker than the USD).







