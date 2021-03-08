US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ lower. Dow and S&P higher

Off premarket low levels





a snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is showing.

S&P index up 1.75 points or 0.05% had 3843.69



NASDAQ index -63 points or -0.49% at 12857



Dow industrial average up 120 points or +0.38% at 31615.96

in other markets:

spot gold is trading down $10.74 -0.63% at $1690.05



spot silver is trading down $0.08 or -0.33% $25.16



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.42 -0.65% at $65.67

In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher but off there high levels. The 30 year yield is marginally lower

2 year 0.1468%, +0.9 basis points



5 year 0.829%, +2.9 basis points



10 year 1.585%, +1.9 basis points. The high yield reached 1.6117%



30 year 2.286%, -1.1 basis points

The US dollar remains the strongest of the majors but off the highest levels of the day. The New Zealand dollar remains the weakest.







the US stocks are opening mixed with the NASDAQ index lower and the S&P and and Dow industrial average higher. All indices off their premarket low levels after a report from CNBC saying hedge fund manager David Tepper is bullish on stocks (and not looking for higher yields due to international spreads).