US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ lower. Dow and S&P higher
Technical Analysis
Off premarket low levelsthe US stocks are opening mixed with the NASDAQ index lower and the S&P and and Dow industrial average higher. All indices off their premarket low levels after a report from CNBC saying hedge fund manager David Tepper is bullish on stocks (and not looking for higher yields due to international spreads).
a snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is showing.
- S&P index up 1.75 points or 0.05% had 3843.69
- NASDAQ index -63 points or -0.49% at 12857
- Dow industrial average up 120 points or +0.38% at 31615.96
in other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $10.74 -0.63% at $1690.05
- spot silver is trading down $0.08 or -0.33% $25.16
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.42 -0.65% at $65.67
In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher but off there high levels. The 30 year yield is marginally lower
- 2 year 0.1468%, +0.9 basis points
- 5 year 0.829%, +2.9 basis points
- 10 year 1.585%, +1.9 basis points. The high yield reached 1.6117%
- 30 year 2.286%, -1.1 basis points
The US dollar remains the strongest of the majors but off the highest levels of the day. The New Zealand dollar remains the weakest.