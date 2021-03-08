US stocks open mixed. NASDAQ lower. Dow and S&P higher

Off premarket low levels

the US stocks are opening mixed with the NASDAQ index lower and  the S&P and and Dow industrial average higher. All indices off their premarket low levels after a report from CNBC saying hedge fund manager David Tepper is bullish on stocks (and not looking for higher yields due to international spreads).

a snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is showing.
  • S&P index up 1.75 points or 0.05% had 3843.69
  • NASDAQ index -63 points or -0.49% at 12857
  • Dow industrial average up 120 points or +0.38% at 31615.96
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading down $10.74 -0.63% at $1690.05
  • spot silver is trading down $0.08 or -0.33% $25.16
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.42 -0.65% at $65.67
In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher but off there high levels. The 30 year yield is marginally lower
  • 2 year 0.1468%, +0.9 basis points
  • 5 year 0.829%, +2.9 basis points
  • 10 year 1.585%, +1.9 basis points. The high yield reached 1.6117%
  • 30 year 2.286%, -1.1 basis points
The US dollar remains the strongest of the majors but off the highest levels of the day. The New Zealand dollar remains the weakest.

The USD is stronger but oftentimes levels

