US stocks open with gains after a "goldilocks" jobs report gives the indices a boost
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq leads the way
The major US stock indices are opening up with solid gains after the "goldilocks" jobs report showed some strength with little wage inflation.
The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening is showing:
In the US debt market yields have moved a little higher after being down marginally in early New York trading:
- the S&P index up 14.5 points or 0.5% in 2925
- The NASDAQ index up 40 points or 0.51% 7912
- The Dow industrial average up 150 points or 0.57% at 26350
In other markets:
- Gold is down $-6.20 at $1499
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.62 or 1.2% $53.07
In the forex, the US dollar has retraced earlier losses but still remains down versus the CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD. It is higher vs the GBP and back to unchanged versus the EUR.