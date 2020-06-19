US stocks open with solid gains. The Dow leads the charge
Technical Analysis
Major indices around 1%
the US stocks have opened the final trading day of the week and the quadruple witching hour day as well with solid gains. The major indices are all up about 1% give or take, led by the Dow industrial average.
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows
- S&P index up 35.3 points or 1.13% at 3150.20
- NASDAQ index up 99.7 points or 1% at 10043
- Dow industrial average up 309 points or 1.19% at 26391
in the US debt market, yields are marginally higher but off the highest levels:
- 2 year 0.189%, unchanged
- 5 year 0.341%, +0 point basis points
- 10 year 0.723%, +1.4 basis points
- 30 year 1.501%, +2.0 basis points