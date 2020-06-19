US stocks open with solid gains. The Dow leads the charge

Major indices around 1%

the US stocks have opened the final trading day of the week and the quadruple witching hour day as well with solid gains. The major indices are all up about 1% give or take, led by the Dow industrial average.









S&P index up 35.3 points or 1.13% at 3150.20

NASDAQ index up 99.7 points or 1% at 10043



Dow industrial average up 309 points or 1.19% at 26391

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows

in the US debt market, yields are marginally higher but off the highest levels:







2 year 0.189%, unchanged



5 year 0.341%, +0 point basis points



10 year 0.723%, +1.4 basis points



30 year 1.501%, +2.0 basis points









