US stocks set open lower, but off the premarket low levels

The futures are currently implying:

Dow -143 points



NASDAQ -118 points



S&P index -23 points



Near the start of the North American session those numbers were at:



Dow industrial average down -240 points



NASDAQ index down -146 points



S&P index down -34 points The 10 yield is trading at 1.5994%. That's up 1.2 basis point. The high yield reach 1.6096% after the better data





Gold is moving further to the downside and currently trades down around $31 or -1.61% at $1877.78.







WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.20 or 0.29% at $69.03. That is off the high price of $69.40. The low price reached $68.54.







The US dollar has moved higher and is now the strongest of the major currencies. The biggest gains are versus the AUD and NZD.

