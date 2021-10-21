US stocks trade marginally lower in early US trading

NASDAQ near unchanged. Dow down -0.25%

The major US stock indices are trading marginally lower in early US trading. The NASDAQ to turn marginally positive.The Dow is down about -0.23%.





The snapshot of the market currently shows





Dow -95 points or -0.27% at 35513

S&P index -7.54 points or -0.17% at 4528.85



Nasdaq up 2.41 points or 0.02% at 15125 A quick look around other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:

Gold is trading near unchanged at $1783 (up about $1.50)

Silver is trading down $0.11 or -0.48% at $24.15



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.75 at $82.68



Bitcoin it is trading down $474 or -0.72% at $65,522 In the US debt market, the yields are higher but off their highest levels. The 10 year yield is trading at 1.655%. That's off the high of 1.682% seen in near the US open.





A snapshot of the forex market is showing the JPY is the strongest of the majors, while the NZD remains the weakest. The USD is weaker (but still mixed) as the USDJPY and USDCHF make early breaks to the downside.




