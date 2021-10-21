US stocks trade marginally lower in early US trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ near unchanged.  Dow down -0.25%

The major US stock indices are trading marginally lower in early US trading. The NASDAQ to turn marginally positive.The Dow is down about -0.23%.

The snapshot of the market currently shows

  • Dow -95 points or -0.27% at 35513
  • S&P index -7.54 points or -0.17% at 4528.85
  • Nasdaq up 2.41 points or 0.02% at 15125
A quick look around other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:
  • Gold is trading near unchanged at $1783 (up about $1.50)
  • Silver is trading down $0.11 or -0.48% at $24.15
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.75 at $82.68
  • Bitcoin it is trading down $474 or -0.72% at $65,522
In the US debt market, the yields are higher but off their highest levels. The 10 year yield is trading at 1.655%. That's off the high of 1.682% seen in near the US open.

NASDAQ near unchanged.  Dow down -0.25%A snapshot of the forex market is showing the JPY is the strongest of the majors, while the NZD remains the weakest. The USD is weaker (but still mixed) as the USDJPY and USDCHF make early breaks to the downside. 
 
The strongest and weakest of the major currencies


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose