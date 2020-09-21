USD/CAD breaks the September high. What's next

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | usdcad

USD strong across the board

USD strong across the board
A wave of risk aversion to start the week is giving the US dollar a broad lift. The Canadian dollar is holding up better than AUD and NZD even with oil down 2.2% but that might only be a temporary phenomenon as technical resistance in USD/CAD gives way.

The pair broke the downtrend from March early this month and now it's broken to a fresh six-week high as it edges above 1.3259.

Could this be the start of a larger retracement phase? The 38.5% retracement of the drop since March is 1.3650 and that's certainly possible. The temperature in US politics isn't going down and the re-opening bounce is fading almost everywhere. For Canada specifically, the virus is picking up again in Ontario and Quebec; leading to new curbs on gathers that will extend to more closings is numbers continue to rise.

In the short-term, I wonder if today we see an early washout and reversal. I don't think the equity dip-buyers are ready to quit just yet.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose