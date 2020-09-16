USDCAD falls below 200 hour MA. Now can it stay below?
Technical Analysis
The MA stalled the fall on prior lows
The USDCAD has fallen below its 200 hour moving average at 1.31576. Earlier today, that moving average was tested on a a few occasions only to find support buyers. The break now makes the MA a close risk level for traders. Stay below is more bearish.
On the downside there are targets including a upward sloping trendline at 1.3142, a swing area between 1.3134 and 1.3139, and the 50% retracement of the move up in September at 1.31263. Move below those levels and the low from September 10 at 1.3118 will be eyed.