USDCAD pushes higher. Looks to retest week's highs

Monday high at 1.41513

The USDCAD is pushing to a new session high, and looks toward the Monday high at 1.41513.





The move to the upside has taken the price above a swing area at 1.4113-198 in the last move higher (close intraday risk). Stay above keeps the buyers in control.





Earlier in the day, the pair got bullish confirmation by holding support against the 100/200 hour MAs (blue and green lines). Yesterday, the price held the 100 hour MA. Today, the 100 hour MA was briefly broken, but the lower 200 hour MA stallled the fall. By staying above, it kept the bulls/buyers in control.







