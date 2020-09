The MA and retracement comes in at 1.3087



The USDCAD moved to new session highs and reached the 38.2% AND 100 hour MA at the same level at 1.3087. Sellers leaned against the level and the price has rotated lower. It will take a move above each of those levels to tilt the bias more to the upside.





On the downside, the 1.3046-51 is now the next key support level.