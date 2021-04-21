USDCAD tests swing low area as Macklem begins presser

The swing lows from last week/this week between 1.24704 to 1.24775







Earlier the pair moved below the cluster of MAs between 1.25357 and 1.25575. The 50% of the move up from the March 18 low was also breached at 1.25087. That is now a closer risk level for sellers looking for more bearishness in the pair.

As BOC Macklem begins his presser after the more hawkish rate decision and statement, the USDCAD is down testing the swing lows from earlier this week and last week between 1.24704 and 1.24775. A move below would be another notch in the bearish move today.