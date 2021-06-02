USDCHF does it's rotation back to the 100 hour MA

Run higher, comes back down

Like other pairs, the USDCHF saw the pair run in the dollar buying direction earlier in the day, and is not seeing dollar selling in the NY session.









The rotation in the USDCHF (like other pairs too) has seen the price rotate back toward the 100 hour MA at 0.89858. That MA - along with the 200 hour MA at 0.89763 - will be it's barometer for bulls and bears. Hold support and the price can move back higher. Get above an upper swing area near 0.9000 would be more bullish (has to stay above).





Move below the 100 hour MA and back below the 200 hour MA and the pendulum swings back to the downside.





The technical story is similar for the EURUSD,, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD. Each are trading near their 100 and or 200 hour MAs as moves higher in the dollar earlier in the day, are seeing reversal moves on dollar selling.