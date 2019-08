Reverses off topside trend line

The USDCHF is moving lower and is currently testing its 100 hour MA at 0.9816. The pair technincally, is coming off a successful test of a topside trend line.







A break below will look toward the 0.97935 level which is home to the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 13 low. Below that, the 200 hour moving average is rising and currently at 0.97867.