USDCHF traders look for the next shove

Above the 100 hour MA or below the floor/2020 low

The USDCHF is trading in a narrow 30 pip trading range.









The high price tested its 100 hour moving average at 0.88775 currently on 2 separate occasions. Each one failed.





On the downside, the pair has a floor at 0.8493 developing over the last 4 trading days. The low on Thursday reached 0.88513. The low on Friday reached 0.88504. The low price yesterday reached 0.88493. Finally the low price today reached 0.88494 (so far).





The this is a battle going on between the 100 hour moving average above and the floor/2020 low the low. The current price trades between those levels at 0.8861.





Traders look for the next shove.

