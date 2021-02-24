Dow trades to a new all time high price

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdchf

Trades the highest level since November 25, 2020

the Dow industrial average has traded to a new all time high price of 31717.13. The index is currently up 179 points or 0.57% on the day.

Leading the Dow is Boeing which is up 4.86%. Chevron is also higher by 2.83% as oil prices trade to new highs for this cycle.

Trades the highest level since November 25, 2020_

  • The S&P index is up 10.66 points or 0.28% at 389150
  • the NASDAQ index is still down but off the lows. It is currently down -29 points or -0.22% at 13436.83. The high price reached 13446.84

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose