Dow trades to a new all time high price
Technical Analysis
Trades the highest level since November 25, 2020
the Dow industrial average has traded to a new all time high price of 31717.13. The index is currently up 179 points or 0.57% on the day.
Leading the Dow is Boeing which is up 4.86%. Chevron is also higher by 2.83% as oil prices trade to new highs for this cycle.
- The S&P index is up 10.66 points or 0.28% at 389150
- the NASDAQ index is still down but off the lows. It is currently down -29 points or -0.22% at 13436.83. The high price reached 13446.84