USDJPY rallies up to the 200 hour MA. Sellers lean.
Technical Analysis
Buyers and sellers battling it out
The USDJPY moved above a swing area in the 105.167 to 105.257 area and made its way to the next target resistance at the 200 hour MA (green line). That level also reached a floor area that was defined on Wednesday and Thursday near the same area.
See earlier report outlining the levels HERE.
The range on the current hourly bar has a low near the 105.25 level and resistance at the ceiling/200 hour MA. The buyers and sellers are battling it out.
At some point there will be shove outside this battle zone and hopefully there is a momentum move on the break.