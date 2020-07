Price has moved below the Monday/Tuesday lows

The USDJPY remains below the recent swing lows from Monday and Tuesday and in the process has extended the near 6 day range of 54 pips.













The lows on Monday/Tuesday came in at 107.239-25. The current price is at 107.20 (low at 107.194). The next target is at the 50% retracement of the move up from the June 23 low at 107.112.