USDJPY trades to the new highs on dollar buying

Broken trend line at 107.79

The USDJPY is trading to a new session high of 107.757. That is short of the underside of a broken trendline at 107.79. The high price from yesterday reached up to 107.855. Those are the closest targets to the upside now. Above that and the 200 day moving average at 108.218 will be eyed by traders.









The close support comes in against the Monday high price at 107.55-60 area. An Asian session swing high today came in at 107.56. A London morning session high came in at 107.60. Move below that area, and we should see more downside momentum.