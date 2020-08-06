WTI crude breaks the July high then closes below it for the second day

Oil tries and fails on a break again

WTI Crude oil finished the day down 24-cents to $41.95.





It rose as high as $42.87 to break the July high of $42.40 for the second day but once again it couldn't hang onto the level.







I'm starting to get worried about OPEC.





The last week has featured a wave of earnings from energy companies and the constant theme is bringing production back online. I can't imagine that's how OPEC wants it to be. They aren't taking 10 million barrels per day offline so US shale producers can ramp back up.





At some point before $50, I think they start to break ranks and pump more. Maybe they hold together until the US election but they're not going to carry the burden alone.





