WTI crude breaks the July high then closes below it for the second day

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | oil

Oil tries and fails on a break again

WTI Crude oil finished the day down 24-cents to $41.95.

It rose as high as $42.87 to break the July high of $42.40 for the second day but once again it couldn't hang onto the level.
Oil tries and fails on a break again
I'm starting to get worried about OPEC.

The last week has featured a wave of earnings from energy companies and the constant theme is bringing production back online. I can't imagine that's how OPEC wants it to be. They aren't taking 10 million barrels per day offline so US shale producers can ramp back up.

At some point before $50, I think they start to break ranks and pump more. Maybe they hold together until the US election but they're not going to carry the burden alone.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose