WTI crude oil futures settle at $64.01

The high for the day reached $65.98. The low extended to $63.76.





Looking at the hourly chart, the price has dipped back below its 100 hour moving average currently at $64.34, and looks toward the 50% retracement midpoint of the move up from the February 3 low at $63.61. Below that, and traders will be targeting the 200 hour moving average at $63.01. Move back below the 200 hour moving average would tilt a bias more to the downside.