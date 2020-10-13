WTI crude oil futures settle at $40.20

The high for the day reached $40.53. The low for the day extended to $39.35.

Looking at the daily chart above, the price tried to move above the 200 day moving average on Friday only to back off after a brief move above. Yesterday the price move back below its 100 day moving average at $40.36.





Today the price action has some activity above the 100 day moving average but the settle price has moved back below.





Going forward getting back above the 2 moving averages (blue and green lines) would be needed to solicit more buying. Until then, the sellers still remain more in control.









