WTI crude oil futures settle at $48.40

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti

Up $0.40 or 0.83%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $48.40. That's up $0.40 or 0.83%.

The high price reached $48.66. The low price extended to $47.61

Up $0.40 or 0.83%_
Looking at the daily chart for the February contract, the high price for the year was on January 3 at $57.68. The low price was on April 22 at $27.22.

Since the low, the price has increased some of 77.41% (to current levels). The high price has extended to $49.43. That was just below the swing low from early February at $49.50. The last 14 or so days has seen the price close above its 61.8% retracement of the 2020 trading range at $46.04. It would take a move back below that level to tilt the bias a little more to the downside from a technical perspective. On the topside, getting above the $49.43 to $49.50 area would next target the natural resistance at the $50 level.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose