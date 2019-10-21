WTI crude oil futures settle at $53.31

Down -$0.47 or -0.87%





The high price today reached $54.03. The low reached $52.71.









Looking at the daily chart, the price is now closed below its 100 day moving average for 19 consecutive days. That 100 day moving average currently comes at $55.58. On the downside there are a number of swing lows between $50.38 and $51.62. The price has been above that area sicne mid-January.





