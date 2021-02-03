WTI crude oil futures settle at $55.69
Technical Analysis
WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settle up $0.93 or 1.70%The price of WTI crude oil futures are setting higher on the day at $55.69. That is a gain of $0.93 or 1.7%
The high price reached $56.33 while the low extended to $54.81.
The contract has risen 3 days in a row. Yesterday the price moved above the January high at $53.94. The contract has been mired in a sideways trading range between $51.41 and $53.94. If the price can stay above the $53.94 level, the buyers would stay in firm control
The contract is trading at its highest level since January 2020 (for the March contract).