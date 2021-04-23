WTI crude oil futures settle at $62.14

WTI crude oil closes up $0.71 on the day or 1.16%





The high price today reached $62.43. The low price extended to $61.25.















Looking at the hourly chart, the price tried to move above its 100 and 200 hour moving averages earlier in the day, but failed. In the last hourly bar, the price once again retested those moving average lines near $62.20, but found sellers. Next week a move above the moving averages would be more bullish. Stay below and sellers remain more control.







Last Friday the price closed at $63.15. With the current price at $62.14, it translates into a decline of $1.01 or -1.59% on the week.



The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $62.14. That is up $0.71 or 1.16% on the day.