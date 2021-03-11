WTI crude oil futures settle at $66.02

Up $1.58 or 2.45%





The high for the day reached $66.08. The low extended to $64.54.













The price traded above and below its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) currently at 65.18. The late day run to the upside has pushed away from that moving average level and in the process tested - and moved above - the swing hi from Tuesday's trade at $65.98. The contract still remains well below the swing hi from Monday at $67.98.







Move back below the 100 hour moving average, would disappoint the buyers and would likely see a move back down toward the 200 hour moving average and 50% retracement near the $63.30 to $63.42 area.

