WTI crude oil futures settle at $66.85

The high price reached $66.90. The low price extended to $65.47.





Looking at the hourly chart, the high price is just short of the month of May high at $66.99 (from May 18).. The cycle high price for 2021 reach $67.94 back on March 8. That would be the next target on further upside momentum above the May high.





On the downside,stay above the swing high from May 25 at $66.50 would keep the buyers firmly in control. Move below and we could see further downside probing.





The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling higher on the day with the front contract settling at $66.85. That's up $0.64 or 0.97%.