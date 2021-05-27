WTI crude oil futures settle at $66.85
Technical Analysis
Upper $0.64 or 0.97%The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling higher on the day with the front contract settling at $66.85. That's up $0.64 or 0.97%.
The high price reached $66.90. The low price extended to $65.47.
Looking at the hourly chart, the high price is just short of the month of May high at $66.99 (from May 18).. The cycle high price for 2021 reach $67.94 back on March 8. That would be the next target on further upside momentum above the May high.
On the downside,stay above the swing high from May 25 at $66.50 would keep the buyers firmly in control. Move below and we could see further downside probing.