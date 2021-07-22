WTI crude oil futures settle at $71.91

Up $1.61 or 2.29%





The price is up sharply from Monday/Tueday's lows which saw the price reached $65.59. The price is now up $6.18 or 9.42% from that low.







Looking at the hourly chart, the futures contract broke above the 200 hour moving average and the 50% retracement of the move down from the July high near the $71.27 level. Stay above that level would the buyers in control going forward.

The move higher in crude oil futures continued today with a sharp rise to the upside. The September contract settled at $71.91. That's up $1.61 or 2.29%.