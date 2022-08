The USD moved higher as concerns in China and Europe from slower growth lead to risk-off sentiment to start the week.

The EURUSD and GBPUSD moved lower, moving below key MA levels.

The USDJPY fell more recently on the back of weaker Empire manufacturing data.

The USDCAD is a big mover to the upside helped by sharply lower oil prices.

The AUDUSD is falling on risk off and slower China.